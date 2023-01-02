Biden’s Sanctuary Country: Fewer than 30K Illegal Aliens Deported from American Communities in 2022

Fewer than 30,000 illegal aliens, including just about 23,000 convicted criminals, were deported from American communities in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) figures reveal.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the annual ICE report during the holiday weekend, showing significant cuts to interior immigration enforcement compared to prior years, such as 2017, 2018, and 2019.

In particular, ICE agents deported roughly 28,000 illegal aliens from the United States interior — less than 0.3 percent of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens who are estimated to be living in American communities.

Put another way, ICE agents are deporting only 2,350 illegal aliens each month from the United States interior, whereas they once deported nearly 8,000 illegal aliens each month.

Of those deported from the United States interior, slightly more than 23,000 were convicted criminals. This figure indicates that ICE is deporting 68 percent fewer convicted criminal illegal aliens than the agency deported in FY 2018, when nearly 73,000 were deported.

Overall, Biden’s DHS has reduced deportations of illegal aliens living in American communities by more than 70 percent compared to FY 2018 when more than 95,300 illegal aliens were deported from the United States interior.

In its report, ICE couples deportations from the U.S. interior with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) removals of illegal aliens who recently arrived at the nation’s borders.

Together, about 72,100 illegal aliens were deported from the United States in FY 2022, but, as noted, only about 28,000 of those deportations were illegal aliens living in American communities, while the other nearly 44,000 were those who had recently arrived at United States borders.

FY 2022 marks Biden’s second year in which ICE’s interior immigration enforcement operations have been gutted to ensure that most of the nation’s illegal alien population is not eligible for arrest or deportation.

Research has shown that deportations are extremely cost-efficient for Americans, as deporting every illegal alien in the United States costs about six times less than what taxpayers are forced to pay to subsidize the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.