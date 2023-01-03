Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis Sworn in for Second Term

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is being sworn in for his second term after securing a landslide victory in the Sunshine State.

The governor won his reelection in November, besting former Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by roughly 1.5 million votes.

“We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We chose law and order,” DeSantis said following his victory, adding that Florida “was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad.”

“We faced attacks, we took the hits, we weathered the storm, but we stood our ground. We did not back down. We had the conviction to guide us, and we had the courage to lead. We made promises. We made promises to the people of Florida, and we have delivered on those promises,” he added, declaring that “freedom is here to stay.”

“Now, thanks to the overwhelming support of the people of Florida … we have rewritten the political map,” DeSantis said: