Ron DeSantis Victory Speech: Florida Has ‘Rewritten the Political Map’

Florida has “rewritten the political map,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during his victory speech Tuesday evening, telling supporters he has “only begun to fight.”

DeSantis celebrated his overwhelming victory in the Sunshine State after defeating Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) handily. With 91 percent of the votes in, DeSantis led Crist by over one million votes.

“You know, over these past four years, we’ve seen major challenges for the people of our state,” he said, explaining that Florida “held the line” over the past few years, standing as a “citadel” of freedom.

“We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We chose law and order,” he said, adding that the state “was a refuge of sanity when the world went mad.”

“We faced attacks, we took the hits, we weathered the storm, but we stood our ground. We did not back down. We had the conviction to guide us, and we had the courage to lead. We made promises. We made promises to the people of Florida, and we have delivered on those promises,” he said, celebrating that Floridians have “delivered their verdict: Freedom is here to stay.”

“Now, thanks to the overwhelming support of the people of Florida … we have rewritten the political map,” he said, adding that it is easier to run a “good campaign when you got a great record to run on.”

“And I would not have been able to see the level of accomplishments that we saw unless I had outstanding personnel working in the Executive Office of the Governor as well as heading state agencies. These folks worked hard to implement our agenda they believed in our agenda and the results have been historic. Thank you for your support,” he said, also thanking Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

While he said they are still counting the votes, DeSantis said it is “apparent that this election, we will have garnered a significant number of votes from people who may not have voted for me four years ago.”

“I just want to let you know I am honored to have earned your trust and your support,” he said adding that Americans have been “voting with their feet.”

“The results of that behavior has been just as stark as our landslide victory today; states and cities governed by leftist politicians have seen crime skyrocket. They’ve seen their taxpayers abused. They’ve seen medical authoritarianism imposed, and they’ve seen American principles discarded. The woke agenda has caused millions of Americans to leave these jurisdictions for greener pastures,” he said, adding that many Americans have viewed Florida as the “promised land.”

“We have embraced freedom. We have maintained law and order. We have protected the rights of parents. We have respected our taxpayers, and we reject woke ideology,” he said, adding that “Florida is on the right track.”

“I believe the survival of the American experiment requires a revival of true American principles. Florida has proved that it can be done. We offer a ray of hope that better days still lie ahead,” the governor said, adding that he has “only begun to fight.”