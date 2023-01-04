President Joe Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will jointly celebrate the costly 2021 infrastructure bill in Covington, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

McConnell, who — along with 18 other Republican senators — enabled Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, will travel to his home state to celebrate the 2021 legislative success with Biden. The pair will specifically laud the upgrades to Brent Spence Bridge, which spans the Ohio River from Covington to Cincinnati, Ohio.

Biden will “deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House announced.

McConnell’s decision to work with the Biden administration to pass the infrastructure bill was highly controversial, though it follows a pattern of McConnell working against conservatives in 2022.

“Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?” former President Donald Trump asked in November.

But establishment Senate allies on Wednesday defended McConnell’s decision to work with Biden. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) told Punchbowl News compromising with Democrats is a good idea.

“In a time of divided government, you try and find things that you can do together,” he said about the infrastructure bill. “And at least for the both of them, this is an issue that they feel is a mutual accomplishment.”

McConnell has also defended his enabling of Biden’s agenda.

“I’m proud of my vote,” McConnell said, acknowledging the massive package was “extremely good for my state.”

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the national debt has risen by nearly $20 trillion, illegal immigration has continued, and real wages for American workers have not increased. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Big banks were bailed out in 2008, and social media companies have silenced individuals without repercussions. In December, McConnell voted to approve $45 billion more aid for Ukraine.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.