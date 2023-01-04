George Santos’s Office Falsely Claims He Was Sworn In

Incoming U.S. Rep. George Santos’s (R-NY) office issued a press release that falsely claimed he was sworn into office on Tuesday.

The following press release was uploaded to Santos’ official House website on Tuesday evening:

U.S. Representative George Santos was sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives by the Speaker of the House on January 3rd, 2023. The Honorable George Santos was elected to serve as Representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District. Representative George Santos was added to the rolls of the House upon executing the oath of office.

George Santos posts press release on official House website citing having taken the oath & being sworn in today. No members were sworn in today. There is no Speaker of the House. https://t.co/MQhwO5IuvM pic.twitter.com/bJZjTjBkdy — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 4, 2023

However, Santos was not sworn in on Tuesday, the first day of the 118th Congress, due to the House’s inability to elect a speaker.

Although the last House Republican Leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), was the GOP nominee for speaker, a coalition of 20 Republican House members voted against him Tuesday, preventing him from securing the speakership.

As of the publishing of this article, the press release has been taken down from Santos’s website. The page now reads, “You are not authorized to access this page.”

Politico’s Olivia Beavers reported that the House Chief Administrative Officer uploaded the press release and published it “without some offices knowing about it.”

A similar message was uploaded to the official website of incoming Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA).

Santos made headlines recently after he admitted last month that he lied about significant portions of his background while on the campaign trail.

As Breitbart News detailed:

Last week, a New York Times investigation revealed that Santos may have lied about his résumé as well as other alleged unsavory details about his past. On top of claiming that he attended Baruch College, Santos also claimed in his campaign biography that he worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. The investigation from the Times called these claims into question, with both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs claiming they had no record of him working there. Officials with Baruch College also told the Times that the school has no record of Santos graduating from the school in 2010, as he previously claimed. Santos also claims in a biography on the website of the National Republican Congressional Committee that he briefly attended New York University, but N.Y.U officials said they could find no record of his attendance.

Santos also clarified his heritage, saying, “I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.