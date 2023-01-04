Registered Democrat Sex Offender Gets 10 Months in Prison for Voting in 2020

A convicted sex offender, also previously convicted of manslaughter, has been sentenced to ten months in prison for voter fraud in Duval County, Florida.

Marc Crump, 54 years old, pleaded guilty to two counts of voter fraud last year and has since been sentenced to ten months in prison. The guilty plea came after Crump, a registered sex offender, registered to vote in June 2020 and voted in the August 2020 primary elections as well as November 2020 general election.

Crump was convicted of manslaughter in 1993 in Alachua County and later convicted in 2004 for lewd and lascivious molestation in Alachua County.

After serving time in prison, Crump applied to regain his voting rights in Florida and was eventually sent a voter registration card in the mail.

According to prosecutors, Crump registered as a Democrat to vote in June 2020 just before the August 2020 primary elections where he voted early. Crump again voted months later in the November 2020 general election.

Crump said he was confused about Florida’s law, approved in November 2018 by voters, that restored voting rights to 1.5 million felons but excluded those convicted of murder and sex crimes. Duval election officials, though, said Crump lied about his felony conviction on his voter registration.

