Exclusive — Andy Ngo: Accurate Reporting Is What Threatens the Left

Independent journalist Andy Ngo told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that accurate reporting is what threatens the left. “If you pursue the truth, and that’s reflected in your work, people will recognize that — even your detractors,” he said.

“Sometimes I hear people say, ‘Go out and get canceled, because then you’ll be released of all restrictions,’ and actually, I think that’s reckless,” Ngo told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“You have to be really strategic about it,” he explained. “There are certain rules of the game, and it’s rigged against people like you and I. And so you have to be smart.”

Ngo went on to offer his advice for people interested in getting into journalism, saying that one simply needs to be accurate, and that alone will drive the left crazy.

“For people who are interested in journalism, if you pursue the truth, and that’s reflected in your work, people will recognize that, and even your detractors will recognize that,” he said.

“I think there’s a reason why I’m perceived as a big threat to many people on the far left,” Ngo added. “It’s because my work is accurate.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ngo said he finds it very disturbing that Big Tech companies compel journalists to “lie” or engage in self-censorship in order to stay on the social media platforms and not face punishment or suspension.

“What was really disturbing to me about Twitter’s content moderation before the regime change is that journalists could be actually punished for reporting the truth,” the independent journalist said.

“Twitter is a powerful tool for communication and information, but it’s really actually disturbing to me that you are also compelled to lie,” Ngo added.

Watch the full interview below:

