Biden’s DHS Reaffirms: ‘No Records’ on 377K Border Crossers Freed into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reaffirming that it has “no records” on more than 377,000 border crossers released into the United States.

In September 2022, the Transactional Research Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with DHS officials to secure information about the more than 377,000 border crossers currently enrolled in the ATD program by the Biden administration.

Last month, DHS officials responded to the FOIA request, stating they had “no records” on the more than 377,000 border crossers released into the U.S. interior via the ATD program.

In the agency’s latest response, officials again said they have “no records” of the hundreds of thousands of border crossers released into the U.S. interior but that such findings “should not be taken as an indication that excluded records do, or do not, exist.”

🚨 ICE told TRAC they CANNOT FIND records on 377,000+ immigrants in its alternatives to detention (ATD) program. This is the 2nd time in 2 weeks that ICE has been unable to find records, & comes 1 month after ICE admits to misleading the public about ATD.https://t.co/ugmcoz0bTz pic.twitter.com/znjnf0rvkP — Austin Kocher, PhD (@ackocher) January 10, 2023

The Biden administration has drastically grown the ATD program.

The latest figures show that close to 378,000 border crossers are enrolled in the ATD program. Compare that figure to September 2019, when a little more than 83,000 border crossers were enrolled in the program.

In the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) year-end report for Fiscal Year 2022, agency officials admit to having “significantly expanded ATD enrollment from an average daily population of approximately 23,000 active participants at the end of FY 2014 to 321,000” by last year’s end.

These ATD enrollees represent a fraction of the 4.8 million border crossers and illegal aliens who have either final deportation orders or pending deportation orders but remain living across American communities — including 1.2 million who have been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.