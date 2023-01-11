Bumbling FAA Focused on ‘LGBTQI+’ Inclusivity, ‘Herstory,’ ‘Gender-Neutral’ Language

Joel B. Pollak

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been focused on “LGBTQI+” inclusivity and “gender-neutral” language under President Joe Biden — even as it has struggled to manage the nation’s commercial air traffic.

On Wednesday, the FAA ordered the first nationwide “ground stop” since Sep. 11, 2001, after a computer system failed overnight, grounding thousands of flights and throwing the country’s air traffic into chaos.

It was the second crisis in as many months, after a winter storm snarled air travel during the holiday season. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg blamed Southwest Airlines, whose personnel management system caused company-wide cancelations that accounted for much of the nationwide disruption. But the FAA’s own systems are solely within his purview — and just the latest in many transportation failures on his watch.

Yet the FAA has not been completely passive. It has simply been focused on other things, such as using more “gender-neutral and inclusive” language to describe aviation and the “aerospace community,” as critics noted:

The agency has also promoted “LGBTQI+ visibility” — with the “positive” representing any residual sexual or gender identities not covered by “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, [and] intersex.”

In keeping with the Biden administration’s focus on “equity” — as opposed to the outdated “equality” — the FAA has also focused on creating a more “inclusive” community of drone operators, a “safe space” for Hispanic employees, and “herstory” for women:

The FAA website notes: “The mission of the FAA is to provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world.”

