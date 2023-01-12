The White House refused to disclose President Joe Biden’s visitor logs from his Delaware residence, where one trove of classified documents was found stashed in the garage.

“Will the White House be reconsidering the decision not to release visitor log information from his Delaware residences?” the New York Post asked at a press briefing in January 2022.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to release the logs.

“A lot of presidents go visit their home when they are president. We also have gone a step further than the prior administration, and many administrations, in releasing visitor logs of people who visit the White House and will continue to do that,” she replied.

NEW: GOP Rep. @Lancegooden has sent a letter to Biden and the Secret Service demanding the release of visitor logs for his home in Wilmington, Delaware. pic.twitter.com/Nux0pKNnfL — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 12, 2023

On Thursday, Joe Biden’s attorney revealed that Joe Biden had stashed classified documents at his Delaware residence, along with two other locations recently revealed, such as the Penn Biden Center, where classified documents containing sensitive information about Ukraine were stored.

The first batch of documents found is alleged to contain information pertaining to Ukraine and Iran, CNN reported.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the mishandling of classified information.