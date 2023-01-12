Hank Johnson: Someone Might Have Planted Biden Documents to Get Him

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) suggested Thursday that someone might have planted caches of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s private residence and former academic office in an effort to frame him.

Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn (via Chad Pergram) reported:

From colleague Hillary Vaughn. Dem GA Rep Johnson on Biden classified documents: I'm suspicious of the timing of it..things can be planted on people, places and things can be planted or things things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 12, 2023

The remark came as news broke Thursday of a second cache of classified documents that his attorneys found at his garage — next to his prized Corvette — after a first cache was found Nov. 2, 2022 at the Penn Biden Center.

A third cache — consisting of one document — was also found during Biden’s attorneys’ search, Fox News reported.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: DOJ confirms to Fox News of a CONFIRMED third discovery of classified documents mishandled by Joe Biden in his private residence pic.twitter.com/D6lfUOt8mk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2023

There was no FBI raid of Biden’s residence — as had been done to Trump.

It is unclear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland knew of the Biden documents when he appointed a special counsel on Nov. 18 to investigate, among other things, Trump’s storage of classified documents.

The discrepancy between the two cases was glaring, and remains so, despite the fact that Garland announced Thursady that a special counsel, Robert Hur, would investigate Biden’s handling (or mishandling) of classified documents as well.

Rep. Johnson is notorious for once suggesting that the island of Guam, a U.S. territory, might “tip over” if too many people lived on it.

Johnson also supports packing the Supreme Court with four additional (liberal) justices.

