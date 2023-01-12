Poll: 86 Percent of Republicans Want Harmeet Dhillon as RNC Chair

In the closing weeks of the race to lead the Republican National Committee, new polling shows 86 percent of Republicans would like to see leadership change.

According to a Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll, 86 percent of Republicans support lawyer and California Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon to take the helm, while only 14 percent support current chair Ronna McDaniel.

Dhillon has overwhelming support among every age, race, and sex cohort.

Dhillon polls above 84 percent in every age demographic, finding the most support among 18-34-year-olds, while McDaniel remains below 16 percent, finding the most support among 45-64-year-olds.

Both women and men favor Dhillon at 89 percent and 83 percent, respectively, while McDaniel clocks in at 11 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Dhillon also polls above 84 percent among every racial and ethnic demographic, finding the most support among Hispanic Republicans at 98.8 percent. McDaniel polls at 1.2 percent among Hispanics.

McDaniel, on the other hand, finds most of her support among white and black Republicans, which poll nearly equally at 16 percent and 15.9 percent, respectively. Dhillon’s support among those groups is 84 percent and 84.1 percent, respectively.

The poll was taken from January 9 – 11, 2023, among 1,072 registered Republican voters with a margin-of-error of 2.9 percent.

As Breitbart News reported, the race for RNC chair has been heating up, and while McDaniel is making a play for a fourth term in the office, Dhillon’s challenge has gained steam in the last several months.

