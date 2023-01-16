2020 Corvette Video Shows Boxes Stacked in Back of Joe Biden’s Garage

A 2020 campaign video shows boxes stacked in the back of President Joe Biden’s garage in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents were unearthed by the president’s attorneys.

The video, posted on Twitter in August 2020, shows a clip of Biden backing his Corvette into his garage with boxes piled against the wall.

It is unclear if these boxes contained the documents or if the documents were in the garage at the time this video was taken, as investigators have yet to establish the chain of custody surrounding the documents at this time.

Biden admitted the classified documents were stashed at his residence on Thursday after his personal attorneys unearthed the trove.

“By the way, the Corvette is in a locked garage. OK? It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” he responded to Fox News when asked about the stash of classified documents found at his home.

There's been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

Hours after Biden’s press conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the scandal. Then on Saturday, Biden’s attorney’s revealed five more classified documents were found Thursday evening at the residence by the president’s legal team. The total amount of mishandled materials is about 25 — some of which are top secret.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), House Oversight Committee chairman, has questioned why Biden’s personal attorneys were continuing to search his home for classified documents after a special counsel was appointed. The White House has not responded.

Comer has also stated the White House, National Archives, and the Justice Department have all failed to inform Congress about the violation upon Comer’s repeated requests.

The @WhiteHouse, @USNatArchives & @TheJusticeDept have failed to promptly inform Congress & the American people about mishandled classified docs from Joe Biden’s time as vice president. Oversight is coming. More from @RepJamesComerhttps://t.co/JMisqNR1YW — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 14, 2023

The stonewalling comes as the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has purveyed a false timeline of the recent events. She claimed Thursday that the search for Biden’s classified documents was finalized Wednesday evening. That timeline was contradicted Saturday when Biden’s personal attorney’s admitted five more documents had been unearthed Thursday.

TWO DAYS AGO, Karine Jean-Pierre insisted “the search [for classified documents] is complete. He is confident in this process. And I will leave it there.” TODAY, Biden’s White House announced they found 5 more classified documents in Biden’s home in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/xyyUtBY4j8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2023

