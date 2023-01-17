Club for Growth Endorses Jim Banks in Indiana Senate Race

The Club for Growth PAC endorsed Rep. Jim Banks’ (R-IN) bid for Indiana Senate, saying in a statement Tuesday the Hoosier lawmaker is a “proven conservative” and a “champion” for liberty.

“Jim Banks is a proven conservative and a champion for economic freedom, liberty, and opportunity – we are proud to endorse his campaign for Indiana Senate,” said Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh. “Club for Growth PAC and Club for Growth Action are prepared to spend whatever it takes to help Banks secure the nomination and victory.”

The Club for Growth PAC said in a statement that they backed Banks in his 2016 GOP primary for the House; the conservative activist group said that the Hoosier lawmaker is a three-time winner of the Club’s Defender of Economic Freedom Award. Banks also has a 93 percent lifetime rating on the Club for Growth Foundation Scoreboard.

Banks told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that he is running for Senate because America needs “conservative fighters in the Senate.”

The Hoosier conservative explained to Breitbart News:

I’ve been a leading conservative in the House on issues like securing the border and on America First policies like getting immigration policies to put American workers first and foreign policy that puts America First over the interests of other countries. The national debt, $32 trillion, is greatly concerning to me when I see the Senate passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill without any fight against it in the Senate. As one of the most fiscally conservative members of the House, it makes me angry. It’s why I want to go to the Senate, to shake it up and be a part of the next generation of conservative leaders like Tom Cotton, JD Vance, and others who are over there fighting the fight. I want to go join.

During the tenure as the Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman, Banks crafted bold proposals to combat the crises facing America under President Joe Biden’s administration.

In his latest move, Banks said he would form the first ever “Anti-Woke Caucus,” which he said was the “greatest domestic threat to America today.”

“The Senate badly needs a new generation of conservative leaders who understand that we have to tackle the China threat. There are too many Republicans who are beholden to big business and multinational corporations interested in selling us out to China,” he added.

Banks continued, “I want to be a Republican voice in the Senate, just like I have in the House, that helps Republicans realize that we are representing working-class Americans when we hold China accountable and fight back against what China is trying to do to the American economy.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.