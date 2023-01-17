Mitch McConnell Praises Thom Tillis as He Makes Bipartisan Deals, Promotes Him to Republican Leadership

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promoted Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) to Republican leadership as the North Carolina senator has continued to strike deals with Democrats.

The Washington Post wrote a glowing piece on Tillis’s newfound status as a bipartisan dealmaker. Republicans and Democrats across the Senate praised his ability to strike compromises to pass legislation that would advance President Joe Biden’s priorities.

McConnell added Tillis as a counselor on his leadership team for the remainder of the 118th Congress.

“North Carolina and the whole country benefit from his service and I’m glad he’s taking on this new leadership role,” McConnell said in a statement to the Post.

McConnell’s promotion of Tillis strikes a stark contrast with Senate conservatives, who have opposed McConnell’s leadership and the Senate GOP’s dealmaking with Democrats.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) recounted in an interview with Breitbart News that Democrats have not broken rank to pass conservative legislation in at least 50 years.

He said, “I asked the senator who’s been here in his third term, maybe fourth, to give me one example where it has occurred in recent times. He could not come up with anything, and then we pretty well concluded that hasn’t occurred in the last 50 years.”

Tillis’s promotion has earned accolades from moderate Republicans and Democrats.