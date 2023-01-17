Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) received committee assignments in the new Republican-controlled House after being kicked off committees by the Democrats in 2021.

On Tuesday, the 30-member House Republican Steering Committee, consisting of House Leadership and elected regional representatives, selected Greene to sit on the Homeland Security Committee and Oversight Committees, in addition to Gosar being chosen to sit on the House Natural Resources and Oversight Committees, according to multiple reports.

Even though the recommendations from the Steering Committee are typically approved, they will still need to be accepted by the entire House Republican Conference.

The Oversight Committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), and the Homeland Security Committee, chaired by Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), are expected to hold multiple investigations. Additionally, Greene has already called to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his poor border management.

This will be the first time Greene and Gosar will be on committees since 2021.

The Hill noted that Greene was stripped of her assignments in February 2021, only a month after being sworn into office, because of past comments and alleged embracing of conspiracy theories, which she has since denounced, and “social media interactions encouraging violence against Democratic officials.”

Gosar was stripped of his assignments in November 2021 after tweeting an anime video that “depicted him swinging swords at President Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).” He voluntarily took down the video and stated he does not “espouse violence towards anyone.”

In November 2021, then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pledged to put the two back on committees if Republicans won control of the House in the midterm elections, which they did.

Shortly thereafter, in January 2022, McCarthy told Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, which he confirmed last week when speaking to reporters — that he would strip Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of their respective committee seats in the 118th Congress.

McCarthy indicated this would be due to Schiff using his role as the former chairman of the Intelligence Committee to perpetrate the Russia hoax, Swalwell for having a long-running affair with a woman the intelligence community identified as a Chinese spy named Fang Fang, and Omar for making numerous antisemitic comments and downplaying the Al Qaeda terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.