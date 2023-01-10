House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed Monday he plans to strip Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from their respective committee seats in the 118th Congress.

McCarthy told the Associated Press on Monday he will stand by his pledge to expel these far-left Democrat House members from their committee seats due to their previous misconduct as members of Congress. To remove members from committees, House members must approve by a floor vote.

“I’ll promise you this — when I’m speaker, [Schiff] will not be on the Intel Committee anymore,” McCarthy pledged in June. “And you know what else, Swalwell won’t either. I don’t know if this is a high bar. But if you have relations with a Chinese spy, you shouldn’t be allowed to be on the Intel Committee. We’re going to raise the bar.”

McCarthy told Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle that Schiff will be removed from committee assignments for his role in perpetrating the Russia hoax as the former chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Schiff was already set to rotate off of the intelligence committee.

“You look at Adam Schiff—he should not be serving on Intel when he has openly, knowingly now used a fake dossier, lied to the American public in the process and … says he wants to continue to do it,” McCarthy said.

Speaking with the AP, McCarthy stated Swalwell will be removed from committee seats for lying to the American public about his affair with Fang Fang, a longtime Chinese spy. Swalwell served on the Homeland Security and Judiciary committees in 2021-2022.

“Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied to the American public,” he said.

Omar will also likely lose her committee assignment on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Ilhan Omar should not be serving on Foreign Affairs,” McCarthy told Breitbart News last year. “This is a new level of what the Democrats have done.”

Omar has made many antisemitic comments over the years and downplayed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as, “Some people did something.”

McCarthy’s confirmation of plans to remove Swalwell, Schiff, and Omar from their committee seats comes after Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former speaker of the House, stripped Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) of committee seats in the 117th Congress.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.