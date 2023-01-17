Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday previewed “permanent protections” against what has been described as the biomedical security state.

DeSantis told a crowd in Bay County that Florida’s reputation as a free state did not occur by accident, as his administration fought against government mandates and restrictions throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Even President Biden, DeSantis said, was working with the medical establishment and establishment media to “impose a biomedical security state on society.”

“They sought to marginalize people who declined COVID jabs by using things like vaccine passports. They sought to prevent people from being able to earn a living,” he said, pointing to the attempted employer mandate and discrimination against unvaccinated individuals and those who refused to wear a mask.

DeSantis noted that Biden has also attacked Americans who have refused to get the jab — even those who already had natural immunity.

“They were not following the science,” DeSantis said, noting that masking still remains a point of contention.

“You still have universities that are forcing these students to get these booster shots …” DeSantis said, adding that there should be “no turning back from our direction.”

“We need to continue to lead, and we need to lead with this,” he said, explaining that Florida plans to address this in the next legislative session, making protections against these mandates permanent.

“We need to lead with this by making all of these protections permanent in Florida statute, which we are going to do in the upcoming legislative session,” he said, noting that a company should not be able to discriminate against a person due to their vaccination status. He also noted the continued controversies over masking, citing stories of women being forced to wear a mask while giving birth.

“So no discrimination on this vax status, no requirements of masking in lieu of vax or for any other reason,” DeSantis said.

“You know sometimes, you just have to say enough is enough,” he added.

