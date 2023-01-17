Nearly half of Americans believe Republicans are “more divided” than usual, a survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

According to the survey, 47 percent believe Republicans are “more divided” than usual, while 28 percent consider them “about the same as usual.” Just 11 percent, however, believe they are “more united” at this moment in time.

Americans do not view Democrats the same way, as 38 percent believe they are “about the same” as usual, followed by 30 percent who said they are “more united.” Just 17 percent believe Democrats are currently more divided.

The sentiments coincide with the contentious speakership battle in the U.S. House, which resulted in 15 rounds of voting as several Republican holdouts refused to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Ultimately, the parties agreed to a list of concessions — including lowering the motion to vacate threshold to one — and McCarthy ultimately took the position.

He has since touted some of the early accomplishments of the GOP-led house, which includes voting to strip funding for 87,000 IRS agents and establishing a Select Committee on China:

In the first 5 days of the Republican-controlled House we:

• Stripped funding for 87,000 IRS agents

• Established a Select Committee on China

• Created a panel to investigate the weaponization of government⁰

Tune in to my 2nd news conference as Speakerhttps://t.co/vmn31INPH5 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 12, 2023

Republicans are transitioning the House of Representatives away from Democrats' top-down, centralized control to a system that empowers legsislators and restores your voice in Washington. The People's House is back open! https://t.co/8jB10ZTWw5 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 12, 2023

Last week, McCarthy also told reporters he plans to release all the security footage from the January 6 Capitol protests.

While a Recent Rasmussen Reports survey suggests that voters are unsure of who to blame for the chaos of the speakership battle, the Economist/YouGov survey found McCarthy’s approval rating jumping from 27 percent to 36 percent among all Americans. Most Republican voters, 59 percent, approve of him as well.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of the main GOP holdouts leading the McCarthy resistance, recently praised the Speaker for following through with his promises.

“Bravo, Speaker McCarthy,” Gaetz said during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight last week, asking that McCarthy is “fulfilling the commitment he made to us, and he deserves a great deal of credit for it.”