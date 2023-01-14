Gaetz: ‘Bravo, Speaker McCarthy’ — ‘Fulfilling the Commitment He Made to Us’

Friday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) praised newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for living up to the promises he made during the tumultuous four-day-long House Speaker elections last week.

“Bravo, Speaker McCarthy,” he said. “This was not an agreement that we had at the beginning of last week, but as the week progressed, Speaker McCarthy, to his great credit, understood this was important to a great many of us. And when we get this 14,000 hours out, we’re going to be able to see the extent to which the federal agents and assets that were present that day, may or may not have increased the level of criminal acuity. We’re going to be able to see their coordination with one another.”

“And we’re also going to be able to see if there is exculpatory evidence that would show that people never intended to violate a law, even though they might have been technically out of compliance with whatever the standard was, at that time, based on the Vice President’s movements that they probably weren’t aware of anyway,” Gaetz continued. “It is interesting, though, that at every time from the JFK files to 9/11, to now January 6, it’s our own government, it is our own Department of Justice, that seems to stand in the way of transparency. The Speaker of the House is now fulfilling the commitment he made to us, and he deserves a great deal of credit for it.”

“Amen. I feel the same way, and I had similar views about McCarthy,” host Tucker Carlson replied. “That’s the ones you had, but I’m so thankful for this.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor