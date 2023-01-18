Poll: Most Americans Agree Congress Should Repeal Funding for IRS Agents

Most Americans agree that Congress should repeal funding for new IRS agents, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey found that over four in ten Americans disapprove of Congress passing legislation to hire as many as 87,000 new IRS agents, as provided in the $700 billion “Inflation Reduction Act,” which passed in August 2022.

As previously reported, the monstrous measure would do little to nothing to actually reduce inflation, spending billions on climate change initiatives and growing the IRS. In fact, it would make it a more sizable agency than “the Pentagon, State Department, FBI, and Border Patrol combined,” as Breitbart News detailed.

Per the survey, Republicans are the most likely to disapprove of hiring thousands of new IRS agents — 62 percent — followed by 52 percent of independents and just 16 percent of Democrats who disapprove as well.

When asked about the Republican-led House voting to cancel the funding for new IRS agents, 56 percent, overall, said they approve. Of those, 40 percent “strongly” approve.

The IRS reminded gig workers this week to report payments over a $600 threshold made through third party payment apps, such as Zelle, Cash App, Venmo, and PayPal. https://t.co/4PaKU7ZE0I — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 27, 2022

The sentiment appears to be bipartisan in nature, as 64 percent of Republicans, 52 percent of Democrats, and 52 percent independents agree with the GOP-led House’s action.

The survey was taken January 10-12, 2022, among 900likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It comes one week after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) touted the action — voting to repeal the billions Democrats desire to spend on expanding the IRS — as the “very first act of the new Congress,” as promised:

🚨 House Republicans just voted unanimously to repeal the Democrats' army of 87,000 IRS agents 🚨 This was our very first act of the new Congress, because government should work for you, not against you. Promises made. Promises kept. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 10, 2023

McCarthy also included that action in his list of accomplishments achieved by the GOP-led House in just a few short days.

“That’s just the first five days, and we’re just getting started. We made a commitment to America. We’re gonna keep that,” McCarthy said: