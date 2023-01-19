Alfredo Ortiz: Capitalism Is the Authentic ‘Antiracist’ Force

“Capitalism is the true ‘antiracist’ force because it rewards people based on hard work, ingenuity, and customer service rather than immutable characteristics like skin color,” Alfredo Ortiz, the president and CEO of Job Creators Network, writes in an op-ed for FOXBusiness.

“Doubling down on the free market is the best way to bridge racial economic gaps,” Ortiz argues. However, he notes that the Democrats’ remedy for “racial economic disparities is a racial spoils system that divides income, jobs, promotions, and college admissions based on skin color,” including policies for “race reparations, affirmative action, DEI benchmarks, and government programs and contracts that redistribute income based on race.”

All of this is contrary to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream of a country where individuals are judged not “by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” Ortiz reasons.

He writes:

These racial redistribution schemes are downstream from “critical race theory,” which teaches that U.S. societal institutions like the economy are structurally racist. “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination,” argues leading proponent Ibram X. Kendi in his book “How to be an Antiracist.” “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” To the extent this worldview has been implemented by Democrats, it’s led to pressure-group warfare and a deterioration of race relations. Ironically, this approach actually entrenches racial economic divides by impeding the greatest force for economic advancement that’s ever existed: the free market. […] As I argue in my new book, The Real Race Revolutionaries: How Minority Entrepreneurship Can Overcome America’s Racial and Economic Divides, increased minority entrepreneurship can achieve the racial economic equality we all seek. Data shows that minorities are disproportionately entrepreneurial and that minority entrepreneurs have already eliminated economic disparities, earning more than average White Americans.

Ortiz’s new book, The Real Race Revolutionaries: How Minority Entrepreneurship Can Overcome America’s Racial and Economic Divides, is out now.