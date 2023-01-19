White House aides are giddy over the assignment of Republican firebrands to the House Oversight Committee to investigate President Joe Biden, confident they can paint them as “unhinged,” according to a report by Politico.

“House Republicans’ installation of some of their most incendiary conservatives on the Oversight Committee is sparking an unexpected feeling inside the White House: unbridled glee,” the outlet reported. “[P]rivately, the president’s aides sent texts to one another with digital high fives and likened their apparent luck to drawing an inside straight.”

The report is in reference to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Paul Gosar (AZ), Lauren Boebert (CO), and House Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry (PA)’s assignment to the Oversight Committee, which is slated to investigate Biden’s policies.

Democrats interviewed by Politico painted the lawmakers’ appointments as a “debasement,” “frightening,” and the members themselves as “dangerous” and “unserious.”

However, Oversight Chair James Comer (KY) told Politico he is excited about the roster: “I think it’s full of quality members, who are passionate about rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.”

There was no reference to the White House’s alleged “glee” from the lawmakers.

Greene warned Biden instead: “[B]e prepared. We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power, and every check cut for The Big Guy.”

Perry tweeted: “Honored to be on the House Oversight Committee — boy do I have some questions.”

