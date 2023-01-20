An illegal alien MS-13 Gang member is accused of murdering Kayla Marie Hamilton, a 20-year-old with autism, last summer in Aberdeen, Maryland.

This week, the Aberdeen Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old illegal alien MS-13 Gang member from El Salvador in connection with Hamilton’s murder. Police have not released the suspect’s full identity.

Hamilton was remembered last August at a funeral. Her family, in an obituary, described her as a “kind, loving, trusting, and forgiving person” who loved her family and her cat, Oreo.

“Although Kayla was diagnosed with autism, she was determined to live the life she wanted,” Hamilton’s obituary reads. “After moving to Maryland, Kayla found a job that she loved, working for Sephora.”

Hamilton leaves behind her parents, Tammy Nobles and Sean Weakley, as well as her stepfather, Jeremiah Nobles; brother and sister, Christopher Mack and Emma Nobles; along with her grandparents and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Following Hamilton’s murder, Nobles took to Twitter to express her grief:

I am broken and hurt so much! Someone took my baby's life 😭 My beautiful baby 3 days after her 20th birthday was murdered. She was taken on July 27th I am lost and broken and this is a nightmare 😫 #justiceforkayla https://t.co/eqKgo6Fxcx — Tammy Nobles (@tammy_kay18) July 29, 2022

According to police, Hamilton was strangled to death in July 2022. Hamilton’s family said the young woman had recently moved to Aberdeen with her 22-year-old boyfriend.

Police said that early into their investigation they discovered a 17-year-old male who quickly became a person of interest in the case. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to police that the teen was an illegal alien from El Salvador and was listed in the nation’s database of MS-13 gang members.

Subsequently, police compared the suspect’s DNA to evidence recovered at the scene of Hamilton’s murder. On January 14, police issued an arrest warrant for the suspect for first-degree murder and arrested the suspect the next day in Edgewood, Maryland.

The suspect is currently being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Angel Families, those Americans whose loved ones have been killed by illegal alien suspects, have formed organizations across the United States to aid others going through the same situations and advocate for more interior immigration enforcement to ensure such preventable crimes do not occur.

