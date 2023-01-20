A clearly exasperated President Joe Biden said Thursday there is “no there there” as reporters questioned him repeatedly about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and old office.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” AP reports Biden told reporters who pushed the matter during a tour of California storm damage. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

Biden said he was “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”

As Breitbart News reported, the White House admitted Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four occasions in recent months.

The first time came on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, and then in subsequent searches on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and on Jan. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.

His administration’s public response in the time since has left much to be desired.

The Biden administration has failed to comply with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into President Joe Biden’s mishandling of top secret documents after promising the “highest standards of transparency” in U.S. history. https://t.co/STNJ2s3Ef2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 14, 2023

For his part, Biden has always maintained he was “surprised” classified documents were found in his possession, repeatedly saying he was ignorant of their contents and has subsequently simply followed orders.

“I was briefed about this discovery, and surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office,” Biden said, reacting for the first time to the news during a press event in Mexico City.

“I don’t know what’s in the documents,” he continued. “My lawyers have not suggested I not ask what documents they were.”

Biden expressed “no regrets” over how and when the public learned about the documents, the AP report details.

“I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for likely exposing classified briefings and documents to the Chinese at the Penn Biden Center. https://t.co/X5txCIPFzE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 12, 2023

Biden’s frustration at being questioned on the matter continued during his California tour when he told reporters it “bugs me” as “we have a serious problem here” in California.

“Why you don’t ask me questions about that?” he scolded.