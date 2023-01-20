Lindsey Graham Calls for Tanks for Ukraine: ‘World Order Is at Stake’

Sen. Lindsey Grahm (R-SC) in Ukraine on Friday called for more military aid to Ukraine, charging that the “world order is at stake.”

Graham said, “We will continue to ask the American people and the congress to send aid to Ukraine, economic aid and military aid to accomplish the objective of driving the Russian invader out of Ukraine.”

Sens. Graham, Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) met with U.S. officials and Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks. I am tired of the s*** show surrounding who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. World order is at stake,” the South Carolina senator said.

“To the Germans: Send tanks to Ukraine because they need them. It is in your own national interest that Putin loses in Ukraine. To the Biden Administration: Send American tanks so that others will follow our lead,” he said.

“If Putin gets away with this, there goes Taiwan. If Putin’s successful in Ukraine and isn’t prosecuted under international law, everything we’ve said since WWII becomes a joke. He will continue beyond Ukraine,” Graham continued:

The bipartisan group of senators called for:

Designating the Russian paramilitary organization the Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization under U.S. law

Designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Assisting the International Criminal Court (ICC) to bring war crimes charges against Russians who have allegedly committed war crimes

Continued military and economic aid to Ukraine

Blumenthal said today the conflict is in Ukraine but “tomorrow it will be us if we do not stop [Vladimir] Putin now.”

“We should not send American troops to Ukraine, but we should provide Ukraine with whatever we would give our troops if they were fighting on the ground,” the Connecticut senator said.

Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” after the Biden administration just announced another multibillion-dollar aid package to the country. This brings military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of 2021 to $27.5 billion.

The U.S. has provided more than $100 billion since the conflict began.

Meanwhile, defense contractors have been raking in millions of dollars as the Biden administration continues its endless support for Ukraine.