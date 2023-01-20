Watch Live: Pro-Life Americans March for Life in First Year After Overturn of Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — Pro-life Americans are gathered in the nation’s capital to hold the 50th annual March for Life protest against abortion.

This year marks the first march in a post-Roe v. Wade America, after the overturn of the infamous abortion decision over the summer.

In years past, participants would march to the Supreme Court building to voice their dismay about Roe, calling for its overturn. However, due to its overturn, March for Life will now march to the Capitol building, as the focus has shifted from legal avenues to legislative ones.

The rally beforehand will feature speakers such as former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy, Bishop Michael Burbidge, and Reverend Franklin Graham, among others, as well as House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

“Even with the wonderful blessing of Roe v. Wade being overturned, which allows more freedom at the state level to enact pro-life laws, the necessary work to build a culture of life in the United States of America is not finished,” the organization says. “Rather, it is focused differently. Sadly, the number of abortions annually is still well over 900,000 each year, and that number is expected to decrease only by roughly 200,000 each year in a post-Roe America.”

March for Life has been protesting abortion in America since January 20, 1973, one year after Roe was decided.

Video of the March for Life program is courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network.