Former President Donald Trump delivered one of the eulogies at the funeral celebrating the life of Ineitha Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, one of his biggest supporters and champions since the early days of his candidacy.

Known as “Diamond” from the social media duo “Diamond & Silk,” Hardaway passed away unexpectedly earlier this month at the age of 51. At the time of her death, the former president praised her as a “magnificent” woman. He said on his Truth Social account:

Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!

The former president repeated those words of praise while attending her funeral on Saturday.

“This is a fantastic woman that we lost. We haven’t really lost her because she’s looking down. And she loved her sister and she loved her family. I talked to her about it and she was a great passionate woman with a great, big, beautiful brain,” he began.

The former president recalled some of the top moments of his presidential campaign and how Diamond & Silk supported him in the earliest days and never jumped ship.

“I turned over the podium, and Diamond loudly and proudly declared, ‘I want everybody to know that we stand behind Donald J. Trump.’ This was so early. It was an incredible thing,” he said, adding later:

On June 16 of 2015, Diamond & Silk were at home watching a certain network which I won’t name. I announced my campaign for president and they were lifelong Democrats, but they ultimately, very quickly, later said, ‘He’s right.’ Because we were talking common sense. We were talking about health. We were talking about walls.

The president concluded his speech by saying that people will miss Diamond “greatly.”

“We will miss her greatly, we will remember her always, and together we will carry on a mission that has been an amazing mission,” he said.