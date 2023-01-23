The Washington Post propped up California’s failed gun controls after a Saturday night shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park resulted in ten deaths.

According to the Post, California has passed significant amounts of gun control, the strength of which is undercut by loser laws in other states and the fact that Americans believe they have a right to possess firearms:

California’s patchwork of gun laws has been judged the strongest in the nation by the gun-control advocacy group Giffords. But Saturday night’s horrific mass killing at a Monterey Park dance hall shows how the state’s strict gun laws are incapable of fully preventing gun violence in a country where gun ownership is widely considered a constitutionally protected right, firearms move freely between states with vastly different regulations and gun-control measures are dotted with exceptions.