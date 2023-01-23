The Washington Post propped up California’s failed gun controls after a Saturday night shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park resulted in ten deaths.
According to the Post, California has passed significant amounts of gun control, the strength of which is undercut by loser laws in other states and the fact that Americans believe they have a right to possess firearms:
California’s patchwork of gun laws has been judged the strongest in the nation by the gun-control advocacy group Giffords.
But Saturday night’s horrific mass killing at a Monterey Park dance hall shows how the state’s strict gun laws are incapable of fully preventing gun violence in a country where gun ownership is widely considered a constitutionally protected right, firearms move freely between states with vastly different regulations and gun-control measures are dotted with exceptions.
The Post also noted, “The Public Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan organization that studies the state’s policies and politics, found the state’s death rate from large-scale shooting incidents from 2019 to 2021 was below the national average.”
But the Post omitted the FBI’s figures which show California was number one in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.
Breitbart News pointed out that the FBI figures mean California was number one in gun control and number one in “active shooter incidents” at the same time.
The Post also failed to mention that the city of Los Angeles alone witnessed 382 murders in 2022, according to Crosstown. Moreover, on July 12, 2022, ABC 7 explained that Los Angeles homicides “hit the highest level in over a decade” during the first six months of 2022.
But the Post is propping up California gun control.
