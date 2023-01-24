Former President Donald Trump proclaimed former Vice President Mike Pence “an innocent man” after classified documents were found in his Indiana home last week.

“Mike Pence is an innocent man,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon. “He never did anything knowingly dishonest in his life. Leave him alone!!!”

According to CNN on Tuesday, Pence’s lawyer initially alerted the National Archives to the materials. The Justice Department was subsequently notified by the National Archives.

The FBI and Justice Department have launched an investigation into the documents and how they were taken to Indiana.

Pence’s home in Washington, DC, was reportedly searched, and no classified documents were found.

The report of classified materials in Pence’s possession comes as President Joe Biden’s document scandal has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks.

Many troves of classified information were found by Biden’s personal attorneys and the DOJ in Biden’s Wilmington residence and the Penn Biden Center. The first and second troves were discovered before the scandal was leaked to the press on January 9.

White House officials have reportedly become suspicious of how Biden’s classified document scandal was leaked to the press given that only a select group of White House and DOJ officials knew about the violation. Republican lawmakers believe if the scandal was not leaked, the American people would not know about it.