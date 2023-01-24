Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) said he would be “sidelined” for the next “several weeks” while recovering from an accident at his Florida property last week.

“While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL-17,” his official congressional account stated on Monday, noting that he is “eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!”

The Florida Republican added that he is “blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups!”

His office released a statement over the weekend that he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and was recovering after being involved in an accident at his Florida property last Wednesday.

Steube “was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property” and spent the night in the ICU, where some of his injuries were “still under assessment” before being moved out of the ICU on Thursday.

“We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation,” a statement said.

Additionally, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) noted last week that the congressman was in “good spirits” and “eager to get back to work.” McCarthy also informed Steube that he would serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government when he is well enough to be back in Washington, DC.

