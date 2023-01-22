Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) was released from the hospital on Saturday and is recovering after being involved in an accident at his Florida property late in the afternoon last Wednesday.

“I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today. All praise and glory goes to God! Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community,” his official congressional account stated on Saturday.

He also wanted to thank the staff at the hospital who gave him “excellent” care and let the public know that his office would provide more updates on his recovery and how his recovery will impact his return to Washington.

This all comes after a statement from his office late Wednesday afternoon stating that the congressman was “involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries.”

It was revealed later in the week that Steube “was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property” on Wednesday and spent the night in the ICU where some of his injuries were “still under assessment” before being moved out of the ICU on Thursday.

“We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation,” the statement on Twitter added.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also noted on Thursday via Twitter that he spoke to the congressman and provided an update as well.

“I spoke with Rep. Greg Steube and his wife, Jen, this morning,” McCarthy tweeted. “He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery. I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work!”

I spoke with @RepGregSteube and his wife, Jen, this morning. He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery. I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work! — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 19, 2023

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.