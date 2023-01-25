Poll: 55% of Likely Hispanic Voters Oppose Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

A majority of likely Hispanic voters say they oppose amnesty for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens, a new poll reveals.

The Trafalgar/Convention of States Action poll shows that nearly 6-in-10 likely voters oppose giving amnesty — green cards and, eventually, naturalized American citizenship — to illegal aliens, as well as border crossers who have claimed asylum in the United States.

Meanwhile, just about 14 percent said they backed amnesty for both illegal aliens and migrants claiming asylum who have been released into the U.S. by President Joe Biden’s administration on parole.

Among likely Hispanic voters, a majority of 55 percent said they oppose amnesty for illegal aliens and those claiming asylum while fewer than three percent support amnesty for both groups. A sizeable number, 23 percent, said only those claiming asylum should get amnesty and about 18 percent were unsure.

While the overwhelming majority of Republican voters, 71 percent, are opposed to all forms of amnesty, Democrats are more split on the issue. Some 36 percent of Democrats said they oppose amnesty but more than 30 percent said they back amnesty for illegal aliens.

Another 13 percent of Democrats said they only back amnesty for border crossers claiming asylum. Swing voters, like Republicans, said by a nearly 62 percent majority that they oppose amnesty, as fewer than 13 percent support amnesty.

The poll comes as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) has sought to build a “bipartisan coalition” of Republicans and Democrats who will craft an amnesty bill that would trade green cards for illegal aliens for increased funding at the southern border.

“We are building the bipartisan coalition that we believe will allow us to pass legislation through both the House and the Senate this year,” Sinema said of such a plan.

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) has also called on Americans to throw support behind giving “dignity” to the nation’s illegal alien population by providing them with work permits and green cards.

World Economic Forum

Analysis has shown that amnesty is a net loss for Americans’ job security and wages.

In 2013, Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis stated that the “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan would “slightly” push down wages for American workers. Another CBO analysis, published in 2020, stated that “immigration has exerted downward pressure on the wages of relatively low-skilled workers who are already in the country, regardless of their birthplace.”

Other research finds current legal immigration to the U.S. results in more than $530 billion worth of lost wages for Americans.

Peer-reviewed research by economist Christoph Albert acknowledges that “as immigrants accept lower wages, they are preferably chosen by firms and therefore have higher job-finding rates than natives, consistent with evidence found in US data.”

The Trafalgar/Convention of States Action poll surveyed more than 1,000 likely voters from January 9 to January 12 and has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.