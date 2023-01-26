Hunter Biden’s reported artwork earnings of $375,000, after painting five pieces, are five times more than the national average salary of an American artist.

According to Indeed, the average base yearly wage of an artist is $73,013. In 2021, reports indicate Hunter sold five paintings to anonymous buyers for $75,000 each. It is unclear if Hunter sold any art in 2022 after critics raised concerns Hunter’s sales happened simply because he is the president’s son.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Breitbart News in 2022 he is “95 percent sure” the buyers of Hunter’s art are Chinese buyers, potentially implicating president Joe Biden.

“How is Hunter Biden one of the highest-paid artists in America?” Comer asked Thursday. “The Biden family is continuing to profit from Joe Biden’s position as a public official.”

Comer has requested Hunter’s art dealer, Georges Bergès, testify before Congress. In a Wednesday letter, the chairman questioned how Hunter could be one of the highest paid novice artists.

“Despite being a novice artist, Hunter Biden received exorbitant amounts of money selling his artwork,” Comer wrote to Bergès, noting “the buyers’ identities of the art has remained unknown.”

How is Hunter Biden one of the highest-paid artists in America? The Biden family is continuing to profit from Joe Biden's position as a public official. Americans deserve answers.

On Wednesday, Comer asked Bergès to appear before Congress because he is likely the “sole record keeper” of the lucrative art transactions. “It is concerning that President Biden’s son is the recipient of anonymous, high-dollar transactions—potentially from foreign buyers—with no accountability or oversight (other than you),” Comer said.

The congressman is probing Hunter’s affairs for alleged violations, including wire fraud and money laundering. Those investigations have caused Comer to seek Hunter’s bank records, of which 150 suspicious wire transfers have been flagged by U.S. banks regarding Biden family business deals in foreign nations, such as China. The Treasury Department has refused to disclose them to Comer.

Bergès has a history of doing business in China. In 2015, Bergès stated plans to be the “lead” Chinese art dealer.

The art market is known for corruption. A Senate subcommittee report detailed in 2020 how the art market serves as a vehicle for money laundering.

The White House has previously defended Hunter’s “art” scheme.

“I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards,” former press secretary Jen Psaki said. “He has the right to pursue an artistic career just like any child of the president has the right to pursue a career.”

