Members of the newly controlled Republican House on Thursday announced an investigation into the Biden family business and whether President Joe Biden is compromised by the family’s business schemes.

Rep. James Comer (R-TN), the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, announced during a press conference that the Biden family will be investigated for the following violations:

Conspiracy or defrauding the United States Wire fraud Conspiracy to commit wire fraud Violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act Violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Violations of the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000 Tax evasion Money laundering Conspiracy to commit money laundering

“I want to be clear, this is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer stated. “The Biden family’s business dealings implicate a wide range of criminality from human trafficking to potential violations of the constitution.”

“In the 218th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his families foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars or influence,” he said.

NOW – Republicans announce an investigation into Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qEaVgHwMI9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2022

“We are also sending letters to the Biden administration and Biden family associates renewing our request for voluntary production of documents relevant to this investigation,” Comer continued before stating Joe Biden lied about having knowledge about his family’s business dealings.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden, the president of the United States, and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business dealing schemes,” Comer said. “National security interests require to conduct an investigation and we will pursue all avenues – avenues that have long been ignored.”

Comer then listed a number of crimes that members of the Biden family may have committed, according to uncovered evidence by House Republicans.

“These include conspiracy or defrauding the United States, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, tax evasion, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering,” Comer said.

Comer added that additional evidence suggests the Biden family tried to aid the Chinese’s purchase of American assets.

“We find evidence that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were involved in a scheme to try to get China to buy liquified natural gas,” Comer said. “People are in outrage over China buying farmland in the Dakotas. What about China starting to buy into our American energy industry?”

Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times that the president has not been involved in the family business, yet more than 17 pieces of evidence suggest Joe Biden has played an influential role in his son Hunter and brother James’s activities.

Fifty-eight percent of voters believe that Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business dealings. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.