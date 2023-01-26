Survey: One-Quarter of Democrats Question Joe Biden’s Mental Fitness

President Joe Biden remains weak on key issues across the board, as one-quarter of Democrats have questions about his mental fitness, the most recent Harvard/Harris 2024 survey revealed.

The survey found 61 percent expressing the belief that the country is on the wrong track, and most, 56 percent, disapproving of Biden. Of those, 39 percent strongly disapprove. Only 42 percent approve of Biden overall.

He fares even worse on most issues across the board. For instance, just 38 percent approve of his handling of the economy, and 37 percent approve of his handling of immigration.

Less than half, 46 percent, approve of his handling of stimulating jobs, while 43 percent approve of his handling of fighting terrorism.

Further, less than half approve of his handling of foreign affairs (42 percent), administering the government (42 percent), dealing with violence and crime in the country (39 percent), and handling inflation (36 percent).

Biden only sees a positive approval on one issue — handling the coronavirus, garnering 52 percent support.

Further, the survey found that nearly six in ten have doubts about the president’s mental fitness, and 65 percent believe Biden, 80, is showing that he is “too old to be president.”

Interestingly, nearly a quarter of Democrats have questions about Biden’s mental fitness, as do 87 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of independents. More than one-third of Democrats also believe Biden is showing he is too old to be president.

That same survey also found Biden failing to garner a majority support from Democrats in a hypothetical 2024 primary, having only 35 percent support in the hypothetical field. It also found former President Donald Trump defeating Biden in a hypothetical matchup, 46 percent to 41 percent:

The survey was taken January 18-19, 2023, among 2,050 registered voters.