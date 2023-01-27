Former President Donald J. Trump on Thursday detailed his comprehensive education policy platform which aims to “restore power to American parents.” It includes plans to cut funding to schools and programs that push radical left-wing ideologies like “Critical Race Theory and gender ideology,” and keeping boys out girls’ sports.

Trump unveiled his “plan to save American education” by noting that “[o]ur public schools have been taken over by the radical left maniacs.”

NEW VIDEO: President Trump's Plan to Save American Education and Give Power Back to Parents pic.twitter.com/aizxaRXIM3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 26, 2023

First and foremost, Trump pledged to “cut federal funding for any school or program pushing critical race theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto our children” and noted that he would direct the “Department[s] of Justice and Education to open civil rights investigations into any school district that has engaged in race-based discrimination.”

He then likened “Marxism being preached in our schools” to “an established religion” that is antithetical to the Judeo-Christian values that are deeply seeded in the fabric of western civilization.

“For this reason, my administration will aggressively pursue potential violations of the establishment clause and the free exercise clause of the constitution; that’s very simple,” Trump explained.

He continued:

Additionally, on day one, we will begin to find and remove the radical zealots and marxists who have infiltrated the federal Department of Education, and that also includes others, and you know who you are, because we are not going to allow anybody to hurt our children. Joe Biden has given these lunatics unchecked power. I will have them fired and escorted from the building, and I will tell Congress that any appropriations bill I sign must reaffirm the president’s ability to remove defiant employees form the job. It’s all about our children. I will veto the sinister effort to weaponize civics education. We will keep men out women’s sports and we will create a new credentialing body that will be the gold standard anywhere in the world to certify teachers who embrace patriotic values, support our way of life, and understand that their job is not to indoctrinate children, but very simply to educate them.

Lastly, school districts and states that “abolish teacher tenure from grades K-12,” “cut the bloated number of school administrators,” “Adopt a parental bill of rights,” and establish elections for school principals by parents at the local level will be rewarded with “massive funding preferences and favorable treatment.”

“When I’m president, we will put parents back in charge and give them the final say. We will get back to teaching reading, writing, and math called arithmetic, and we will give our kids the high-quality, pro-American education they deserve,” Trump concluded.