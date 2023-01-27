Protesters in Memphis have blocked off highways in the aftermath of video footage being released from the traffic stop that ultimately led to the death of 29-year-old Memphis resident Tyre Nichols.

Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, died on January 10, three days after Memphis police officers stopped him for “reckless driving.”

In an initial statement, the Memphis Police Department said Nichols “complained of having shortness of breath,” after “another confrontation occurred” between Nichols and law enforcement.

On Friday, Memphis officials released video footage from the traffic stop that showed officers shouting expletives and repeatedly punching Nichols as they attempted to detain him.

Immediately after the footage was released, Memphis residents took to the streets to protest Nichols’ death.

A comrade in TN said it was okay to share this footage. Video of protesters blocking the I-55 bridge following the release of footage showing Memphis police officers murdering Tyre Nichols. Solidarity with Memphis.

Call out the culture.

Justice for Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/ViSMz89qYv — Comrade Bumblejack 🌽🏴 (@Bumblejack_) January 28, 2023

The protesters blocked traffic on I-55 at the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, photos and videos show.

One trucker could be seen pleading with the protesters to clear the highway in a video tweeted by journalist Jorge Ventura.

“Holding up traffic ain’t gon’ do nothing,” the trucker said.

The protesters were also captured chanting Nichols’ name.

“Say his name,” the protesters shouted. “Tyre Nichols.

Protesters on the move now, shutting down traffic here in Memphis pic.twitter.com/1cTDCOTwYM — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 28, 2023

A grand jury indicted former Memphis Police Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith, all of whom are black, on several charges, including second-degree murder.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.