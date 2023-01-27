The parents of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who died three days after police conducted a traffic stop, urged protesters to remain peaceful amid the release of body cam footage of the encounter that allegedly led to Nichols’ death.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after Memphis police officers stopped him for “reckless driving.”

In the lead up to city officials releasing the video, both Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells, issued their calls for protests to remain peaceful.

“We want peace. We do not want any type of uproar. We do not want any type of disturbance. We want peaceful protest,” Nichols’ stepfather, Rodney Wells, said. “The family is very satisfied with the process, with the police chief, with the [district attorney].”

Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis fired all five officers who were involved in Nichols’ fatal traffic stop.

Additionally, a grand jury indicted former Memphis Police Officers Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith, all of whom are black, on several charges, including second-degree murder.

Nichols’ mother echoed similar statements during a candlelight vigil on Thursday night.

“When that tape comes out tomorrow, it’s going to be horrific. I didn’t see it, but from what I hear it’s going to be horrific. But I want each and every one of you to protest in peace,” Wells told the crowd. “I don’t want us burning up our cities, tearing up the streets because that’s not what my son stood for. And if you guys are here for me and Tyre, you will protest peacefully.”

Protests erupted nationwide on Friday night, including in Memphis, Dallas, Washington, DC, and New York City.

