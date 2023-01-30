At Least 15 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

AWR Hawkins

At least 15 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the two fatalities occurred Friday just after 2:00 p.m. in a residence “in the 9500-block of South Bennett Avenue.”

Gunshots were reported and a SWAT team was sent to enter the home. Upon entering, they found a 47-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and a 44-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. Both were dead at the scene.

No other details are known about their deaths.

NBC 5 notes that a 3-year-old boy was among those shot and injured during the weekend. The boy was inside a vehicle that was being parked by a 52-year-old man about 2:00 a.m. Saturday when someone in another vehicle opened fire. Both the boy and the 52-year-old driver were hit, but the man was able to drive them to a hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

A Sun-Times’ homicide database shows 41 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through January 29, 2023.

