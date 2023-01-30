At Least 15 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 15 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the two fatalities occurred Friday just after 2:00 p.m. in a residence “in the 9500-block of South Bennett Avenue.”

Gunshots were reported and a SWAT team was sent to enter the home. Upon entering, they found a 47-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and a 44-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. Both were dead at the scene.

No other details are known about their deaths.

NBC 5 notes that a 3-year-old boy was among those shot and injured during the weekend. The boy was inside a vehicle that was being parked by a 52-year-old man about 2:00 a.m. Saturday when someone in another vehicle opened fire. Both the boy and the 52-year-old driver were hit, but the man was able to drive them to a hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

A Sun-Times’ homicide database shows 41 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through January 29, 2023.

