Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Dances at Parade amid City’s Crime Problem

Onlookers witnessed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) dancing at a parade over the weekend, garnering criticisms as the Windy City continues to experience a dramatic rise in crime.

“It was an honor to walk in the annual Argyle Lunar New Year Parade today. Snow and all, there’s no better way to kick off the Year of the Rabbit,” the Democrat said on social media, also sharing a video of herself dancing alongside the Kaotic Drumline:

It was an honor to walk in the annual Argyle Lunar New Year Parade today. Snow and all, there’s no better way to kick off the Year of the Rabbit. pic.twitter.com/ZsDm6E7y25 — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) January 28, 2023

It’s time to vote! Thanks to the Kaotic Drumline for kicking off the party this morning. One month until Election Day, Chicago! Let’s do this thing. pic.twitter.com/7qZdgSjviS — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) January 28, 2023

Her tone-deaf posts garnered negative reaction across social media, given the city’s growing crime problem.

“We all pray that the voters send you packing,” one user said as another added, “Worst Mayor in the USA!”

The Chicago Contrarian also shared Lightfoot’s clip alongside startling statistics.

“Since @chicagosmayor’s term began, Chicago has suffered 2,278 homicides and over 9,000 shot. Since January 1, the city has endured 41 homicides and 194 shot. Yet here Lightfoot is blissfully dancing and asking voters to return her to office. Lightfoot is detached from reality,” the tweet reads:

Since @chicagosmayor's term began, Chicago has suffered 2,278 homicides and over 9,000 shot. Since January 1, the city has endured 41 homicides and 194 shot. Yet here Lightfoot is blissfully dancing and asking voters to return her to office. Lightfoot is detached from reality. pic.twitter.com/uEbL5R9s1m — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) January 29, 2023

“I wonder how many shots were fired in Chicago during the filming of this video,” one social media user asked.

“Literally, she’s a clown,” another added.

Lightfoot closed out 2022 with at least 723 murders taking place in her city throughout the year. Other crimes skyrocketed dramatically as well, as vehicle thefts were up 95 percent from the year prior, theft was up 50 percent, and burglary and robbery both up ten percent.

The trend has continued into 2023, as the first homicide of 2023 occurred just 90 minutes into the New Year at a hookah lounge. Further, the first 22 days of the new year saw major crime up significantly, as Breitbart News reported:

Compared to the first 22 days of 2021, the major crime rate in Democrat-run Chicago is already up 97 percent this year, reports Wirepoints. Compared to those same 22 days last year, crime is up 61 percent. … In just 22 days, there have been 2,189 cars stolen. That’s nearly 100 car thefts per day. Compared to the first 22 days of 2022, that’s a 165 percent jump. Compared to the first 22 days of 2019, that is a — not a typo — 349 percent increase.

At least 15 people were shot, two fatally, in Lightfoot’s Chicago this weekend alone.

Meanwhile, Lightfoot has focused on other issues throughout her time in office. In the summer of 2021, for instance, Lightfoot declared racism a “public health emergency.”

Voters will have the opportunity to oust Lightfoot in the upcoming general election, taking place February 28, 2023.