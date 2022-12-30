Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago will end 2022 with the tragic figure of at least 723 murders for the year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the city was at 723 homicides for the year as of December 30, 2022.

Moreover, the Sun-Times observed motor vehicle theft in Chicago was up 95 percent in 2022, when contrasted with motor vehicle theft in 2021. Theft was up 50 percent, burglary was up ten percent, and robbery was up ten percent.

Breitbart News noted 2021 was the deadliest year Chicago had witnessed in a quarter of a century.

The Hill pointed out Chicago police confirmed the city witnessed 797 homicides during the course of 2021.

Some city leaders spoke out about the the fact that the 723 homicides currently on the books for 2022 represents a slight decline over 2021 numbers. However, they quick to note that the city is still in a dangerous place.

For example, Susan Less, former deputy mayor for public safety, said, “[We] should not be patting ourselves on the back when the … absolute number of shootings and homicides is so high that people are afraid to do their daily functions. We are still in a crisis.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.