Dan Crenshaw: Finland ‘Trolling the Woke World’ with Transgender Skater

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) has suggested Finland is “trolling the woke world” by showcasing a 59-year-old transgender farmer in the European Figure Skating Championships.

“Maybe Finland is just trolling the woke world. That’s the only way this makes sense,” wrote the former Navy SEAL who lost an eye during his third tour in Afghanistan.

Crenshaw was referring to Finland’s decision to feature 59-year-old Minna-Maaria Antikainen, a biological male who suddenly came out as trans a few years ago and decided to take up figure skating.

During the ceremony, Antikainen (previously known as Markku-Pekka Antikainen), performed a stilted, slow-motion spin around the ice, then took a tumble and could not get up until a young woman skated over to help him up.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fun-loving observers have been having a field day with the Finnish farce, with one commentator credibly comparing the cringeworthy spectacle to a hilarious 1994 Saturday Night Live skit featuring Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan and SNL favorite Chris Farley as pair-skaters Anna and Wolfgang Wormeldanger (watch below).

27 years ago this week: A Nancy Kerrigan hosted SNL generates ratings that won’t be topped for 14 years. Here’s Chris Farley’s performance & @DavidSpade’s call of Olympic ice skating. Thanks @DavidSpade RT’ing today. Need next generation to see this pic.twitter.com/Vhd5sH8wVr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 10, 2021

Yet another compared it to the 2007 Will Ferrell film Blades of Glory, an American sports comedy about a mismatched pair of banned male figure skaters who team up for pair-skating to allow them to compete in the sport again.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome