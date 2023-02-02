Nancy Pelosi to Endorse Adam Schiff in California’s U.S. Senate Race If Dianne Feinstein Retires

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) speaks as Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) (L) listens during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol June 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi held a news conference to announce members of the newly established …
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss
Washington, DC

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former speaker of the House, has said she would endorse Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in California’s United States Senate race if the longtime incumbent, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), chooses to retire.

Pelosi told Axios on Thursday that she would make the endorsement if Feinstein, who has still not made a final decision on running, decides not to run again in 2024.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., walks to take the Senate subway following the procedural vote on the For the People Act that would overhaul the election system and voting rights, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The motion to proceed to debate failed. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks to take the Senate subway following the procedural vote on the For the People Act Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The former speaker noted that Feinstein has had a “remarkable legislative record” in her time in Congress and that Pelosi would give the 89-year-old her “whole-hearted support” if she runs again.

“If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy,” Pelosi added. She also believes that Schiff would be “effective from the start in putting People Over Politics” if he succeeds Feinstein in the Senate.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence impeachment inquiry, with former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, into US President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2019 in Washington DC. - Public impeachment hearings resumed Friday with the testimony of Yovanovitch, who says she was ousted because the Trump administration believed she would not go along with plans to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden, a potential Trump White House rival in 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Schiff speaks during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence impeachment inquiry, with former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, into US President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2019 in Washington DC. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

As reported on Wednesday, Feinstein’s latest FEC filing revealed that she only raised $558.91 in the last quarter of last year, which goes from October to December 2022.

The filing also showed that she has less than $10,000 in cash on hand, opening up questions about whether the 89-year-old would run for reelection in California as she continues to hold off announcing her decision.

However, with Feinstein expected to announce a decision on running for reelection within the next few months, Democrats are wasting no time in announcing their candidacies for California’s coveted deep blue Senate seat in 2024, with a crowded primary field starting to form.

As reported last week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) have already jumped into the race, with Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) also likely to make a bid.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.