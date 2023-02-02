Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the former speaker of the House, has said she would endorse Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in California’s United States Senate race if the longtime incumbent, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), chooses to retire.

Pelosi told Axios on Thursday that she would make the endorsement if Feinstein, who has still not made a final decision on running, decides not to run again in 2024.

The former speaker noted that Feinstein has had a “remarkable legislative record” in her time in Congress and that Pelosi would give the 89-year-old her “whole-hearted support” if she runs again.

“If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy,” Pelosi added. She also believes that Schiff would be “effective from the start in putting People Over Politics” if he succeeds Feinstein in the Senate.

As reported on Wednesday, Feinstein’s latest FEC filing revealed that she only raised $558.91 in the last quarter of last year, which goes from October to December 2022.

The filing also showed that she has less than $10,000 in cash on hand, opening up questions about whether the 89-year-old would run for reelection in California as she continues to hold off announcing her decision.

However, with Feinstein expected to announce a decision on running for reelection within the next few months, Democrats are wasting no time in announcing their candidacies for California’s coveted deep blue Senate seat in 2024, with a crowded primary field starting to form.

As reported last week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) have already jumped into the race, with Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) also likely to make a bid.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.