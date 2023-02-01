Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who has not announced her decision to run for reelection, raised less than $600 during the last fundraising quarter.

The Democrat incumbent senator only raised $558.91 in the last quarter of last year, which goes from October to December 2022, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission released on Tuesday.

Additionally, the filing showed that Feinstein also has less than $10,000 in cash on hand — $9,968.56 to be exact — opening up questions of whether or not the 89-year-old would run for reelection in California as she continues to hold off announcing her decision.

However, with Feinstein expected to announce a decision on running for reelection within the next few months, California Democrats are wasting no time in announcing their candidacies for the United States Senate.

Many members of Congress from California, including state House and Senate lawmakers, will also make a run for the seat, creating a crowded primary where only the top two vote-getters will continue to the general election in November 2024.

As reported last week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) have already jumped into the race for California’s deep blue Senate seat in 2024 and formed what is expected to become a crowded primary. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) is also likely to make a bid for the Senate seat.

This all comes after the New York Times last May reported that Democrats in Washington, DC, are struggling to keep Feinstein’s declining mental health a secret but that it has become more noticeable.

The Times noted that among Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, it has been “widely” but also “always privately” accepted that Feinstein is suffering from “acute short-term memory issues.”

