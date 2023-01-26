Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced Thursday he would run for the U.S. Senate in 2024 and join what is shaping to be a crowded primary for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) seat.

Schiff joins Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) in the race, a move that could potentially pressure Feinstein to retire since she has yet to announce her decision on another term. The 89-year-old said on Wednesday she would make her final decision in the next couple of months.

“I’ve always believed that what’s right matters, that the truth matter, and that decency matters, and when a dangerous demagogue tried to undermine democracy, I wasn’t about to let him,” Schiff said in his announcement video, referring to leading the impeachment against former President Donald Trump.

The announcement video makes it appear Schiff is going to focus a portion of his campaign on hyping himself as an impeachment manager during Trump’s impeachment and the “attacks” he has received from “MAGA extremists.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) joined TikTok on Wednesday to complain about being kicked off the House Intelligence Committee — though TikTok is a Chinese-owned app increasingly seen as a national security threat. https://t.co/IEKg6RJicE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 26, 2023

The announcement comes after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) blocked Schiff’s appointment to the Intelligence Committee, a promise the Speaker made before he became Speaker. In December 2021, McCarthy told Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief, Matthew Boyle, during an exclusive long-form interview Schiff “knowingly… used a fake dossier” to lie to the American people.

Many members of Congress from California, including state House and Senate lawmakers, will also make a run for the seat, making it a crowded primary where only the top two vote-getters will continue on to the general election in November 2024.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) is also expected to bid for the Senate seat.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.