Senate Republicans Seek to Overturn D.C. Law Allowing Illegal Aliens to Vote

A group of Senate Republicans is hoping to pass a joint resolution that will overturn a new law, approved by Democrats on the Washington, DC, City Council, that extends municipal voting rights to illegal aliens.

In October 2022, the D.C. City Council voted 12-1 to advance a bill that will allow foreign nationals, regardless of if they have visas or are illegally in the United States, to vote in local elections such as school board races and mayoral elections.

About 50,000 foreign nationals and illegal aliens could be eligible to vote in local elections across D.C. if the measure is not thrown out by Congress before taking effect. Those illegal aliens include thousands who have recently arrived in D.C. on buses from Texas.

Ashley Oliver, Breccan Thies / Breitbart News

This week, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced a joint resolution that would effectively overturn the new D.C. voting law. Cotton said in a statement:

Allowing illegal immigrants and other foreign nationals to vote in our elections, in our capital, is an insult to every American. After years of lamenting so-called ‘foreign interference’ in our elections, every single Democrat ought to join in invalidating this insane policy.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Katie Britt (R-AL), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), John Kennedy (R-LA), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Roger Marshall (R-KS), James Risch (R-ID), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Marco Rubio (R-FL), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), J.D. Vance (R-OH), and Todd Young (R-IN) are co-sponsoring the resolution.

Last month, a group of House Republicans led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) introduced an identical joint resolution, as Breitbart News reported.

If House and Senate Republicans are able to pass the resolution, it would need to be signed by President Joe Biden to prevent the D.C. law from taking effect.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.