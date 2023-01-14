House and Senate Republicans are seeking to overturn a new law, approved by Democrats on the Washington, DC, City Council, that extends municipal voting rights to illegal aliens.

In October 2022, the D.C. City Council voted 12-1 to advance a bill that will allow foreign nationals, regardless of if they have visas or are illegally in the United States, to vote in local elections such as school board races and mayoral elections.

About 50,000 foreign nationals and illegal aliens could be eligible to vote in local elections across D.C. if the measure is not thrown out by Congress before taking effect.

This week, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) introduced a joint resolution to effectively overturn the new D.C. voting law.

“Voting is a pillar of American democracy and a constitutional right that undeniably needs to be protected and preserved for citizens of this country,” Comer said in a statement:

The D.C. Council’s reckless decision to allow non-U.S. citizens and illegal immigrants the right to vote in local elections is an attack on the foundation of this republic. This move by the Council is irresponsible and will only exacerbate the ongoing border crisis, subvert the voices of American citizens, and open the door for foreign adversaries to peddle influence in our nation’s capital. [Emphasis added] It should go without saying: only Americans should have the power to influence local policy and guide their hard-earned taxpayer dollars to important initiatives. All Members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, should strongly oppose this radical effort by the D.C. Council and support this Joint Resolution. [Emphasis added]

If House Republicans are able to pass the resolution, it would advance to the Senate, where it would need to pass and be signed by President Joe Biden to prevent the D.C. law from taking effect.

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Ralph Norman (R-SC), August Pfluger (R-TX), Pete Sessions (R-TX), and Claudia Tenney (R-NY) originally cosponsored the resolution.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said he is preparing a similar resolution in the Senate.

“Allowing illegal immigrants to vote is an insult to every voter in America. Every single Democrat should be on the record about whether they support this insane policy,” Cotton said in a statement.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.