An illegal alien has been charged with murdering a 57-year-old grandmother in a residence in La Marque, Texas.

Carlos Lara-Balcazar, a 34-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged this week in Texas with murdering Maria Rios, a 57-year-old mother of three daughters and grandmother to four grandchildren.

According to La Marque police, Lara-Balcazar had initially been charged with evidence tampering in connection to Rios’s murder. Lara-Balcazar, though, has since been charged with her murder after police claim evidence in a nearby dumpster made him their prime suspect.

This is Maria Rios at her 57th birthday back in July. Her daughter tells me Maria was an amazing mother who was full of life, she has no idea why anyone would hurt her. Rios was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, police made an arrest today. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/QtnPoTGxk6 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) February 3, 2023

One of Rios’s daughters, Cynthia Espindola, told KHOU 11 News that her mother “loved everyone” and “was the voice of the family.”

“The one that got the family together,” Espindola said of her mother. “I just can’t believe that somebody could be that evil to do something to a woman who just did not deserve it.”

Lara-Balcazar is being held at the Galveston County Jail where the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him. The detainer requests that if Lara-Balcazar is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.