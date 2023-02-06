Illegal Alien Charged with Murdering 57-Year-Old Grandmother in Texas

John Binder

An illegal alien has been charged with murdering a 57-year-old grandmother in a residence in La Marque, Texas.

Carlos Lara-Balcazar, a 34-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged this week in Texas with murdering Maria Rios, a 57-year-old mother of three daughters and grandmother to four grandchildren.

According to La Marque police, Lara-Balcazar had initially been charged with evidence tampering in connection to Rios’s murder. Lara-Balcazar, though, has since been charged with her murder after police claim evidence in a nearby dumpster made him their prime suspect.

One of Rios’s daughters, Cynthia Espindola, told KHOU 11 News that her mother “loved everyone” and “was the voice of the family.”

“The one that got the family together,” Espindola said of her mother. “I just can’t believe that somebody could be that evil to do something to a woman who just did not deserve it.”

Lara-Balcazar is being held at the Galveston County Jail where the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him. The detainer requests that if Lara-Balcazar is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

