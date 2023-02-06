President Joe Biden is expected to demand Congress approve an amnesty for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens in Tuesday night’s State of the Union (SOTU) Address.

Analysts expect Biden to make the amnesty plea yet again even as his administration has overseen the largest waves of illegal immigration to the United States in American history.

“Biden called for immigration reform during last year’s State of the Union, telling lawmakers, ‘Let’s get it done once and for all.’ It didn’t happen, so look for him to mention immigration again in this year’s address,” USA Today reports.

At last year’s SOTU, Biden demanded Congress pass amnesty for illegal aliens by touting support from the United States Chamber of Commerce.

“Provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers,” Biden said. “… That’s why immigration reform is supported by everyone from labor unions to religious leaders to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Let’s get it done once and for all.”

Already, Biden has blown open a parole pipeline as part of his administration’s expansive Catch and Release network — allowing tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens to enter American communities every month.

Experts have said that the parole pipeline is Biden’s way of laying the groundwork for a huge amnesty push in Congress though House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has vowed to block any amnesty measure.

As Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) recently noted in congressional testimony, nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens have been directly released into the U.S. interior since Biden took office — in addition to 1.2 million illegal aliens who have successfully crossed the border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.